Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 38,364 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $754,236.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $983,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.