Guardian Investment Management Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 585,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,080,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

