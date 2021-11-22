Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.30. 36,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,654. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.