Guardian Investment Management Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BK traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $58.38. 36,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,127. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.
A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
