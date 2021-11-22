Guardian Investment Management Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $58.38. 36,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,127. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

