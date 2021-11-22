Guardian Investment Management Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,579. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock worth $990,740,919. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

