Guardian Investment Management Sells 3,212 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.40. 107,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

