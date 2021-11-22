Guardian Investment Management Sells 5,635 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $287.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.