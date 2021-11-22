Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Gulden has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $83,976.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00370409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,834,658 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

