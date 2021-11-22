GYEN (GYEN) One Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, GYEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and $1.51 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.