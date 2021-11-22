Hacken Token Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $82.58 million and $5.39 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,905,382 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

