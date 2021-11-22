Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

