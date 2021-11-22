HaloDAO Market Capitalization Tops $524,582.19 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $524,582.19 and approximately $49,604.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.80 or 0.07197771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.56 or 0.99751913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

