Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €142.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €142.60 ($162.05) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.45 ($176.65).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €219.60 ($249.55) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a 52-week high of €235.60 ($267.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €200.60 and a 200-day moving average of €189.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

