Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €250.00 ($284.09) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.45 ($176.65).

Shares of HLAG opened at €219.60 ($249.55) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €200.60 and a 200 day moving average of €189.17. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($267.73). The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

