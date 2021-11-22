Hashgard (GARD) 1-Day Volume Hits $237,371.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $237,371.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.