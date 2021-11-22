Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.47 or 0.00020273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $173.20 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.23 or 0.07302911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00370224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.31 or 0.00990245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00086247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.00406690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00272519 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,099,086 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

