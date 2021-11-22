Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.73

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $547.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

