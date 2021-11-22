Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

