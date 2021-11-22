Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Hawkins worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 54.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 343.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

