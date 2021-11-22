Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYPY. Barclays upgraded shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

