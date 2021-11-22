HC Wainwright Increases Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target to $42.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s current price.

Inventiva stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inventiva will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

