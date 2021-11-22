Head to Head Analysis: Dalrada (DFCO) vs. The Competition

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dalrada to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dalrada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 786 996 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Dalrada’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -28.58% Dalrada Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -38.50 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 11.23

Dalrada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dalrada has a beta of 7.57, suggesting that its stock price is 657% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dalrada rivals beat Dalrada on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

