Head to Head Comparison: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

58.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 62.25%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 104.88%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 125.04 -$182.81 million ($1.27) -9.80 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 161.73 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -4.14

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -198.88% -5,272.40% -78.05% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.