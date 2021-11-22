Head-To-Head Contrast: Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) & 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Sterling Check alerts:

This table compares Sterling Check and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45%

0.0% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 4.56 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -13.48

Sterling Check has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Check and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $33.58, suggesting a potential upside of 57.67%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats 8X8 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.