Head-To-Head Contrast: UP Fintech (TIGR) & Its Peers

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.87% 6.08%

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 78.13 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.59

UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UP Fintech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2252 2293 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 272.91%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 12.77%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.