Head-To-Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) versus Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16% Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.74 $31.68 million $1.71 8.95 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

