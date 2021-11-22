Head-To-Head Survey: Timberline Resources (TLRS) & Its Rivals

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3507 3783 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.47%. Given Timberline Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.59 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.44

Timberline Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Timberline Resources peers beat Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

