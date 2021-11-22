Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $32.61 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

