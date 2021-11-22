Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.98 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14.

