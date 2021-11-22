HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.01 ($104.56).

Several analysts recently commented on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HelloFresh stock opened at €94.16 ($107.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €41.56 ($47.23) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($110.66). The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.83.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

