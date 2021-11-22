HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.56 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $23.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.72 or 0.99175659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.00536833 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,180,739 coins and its circulating supply is 264,045,589 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

