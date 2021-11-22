Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

