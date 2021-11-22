Hiblocks Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $39.31 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00092268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.53 or 0.07239196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,227.98 or 1.00293867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.