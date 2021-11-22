Hikari Power Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.3% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

