Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

HGV stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

