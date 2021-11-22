HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of HireQuest worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at about $4,344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 1,630.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 383.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $22.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $302.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.89.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 56.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

