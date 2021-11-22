Hive Trading 25.3% Higher This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001963 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $435.86 million and $53.88 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,378,630 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

