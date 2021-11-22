Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.41

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1096452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Panmure Gordon lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

