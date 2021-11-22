Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.24 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

