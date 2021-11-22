HoDooi Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.