Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison Acquires 5,000 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 385,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,337. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,825,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,023,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

