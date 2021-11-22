Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $34.95 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

