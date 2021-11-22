HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.59

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

