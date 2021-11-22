Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

