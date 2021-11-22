Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/12/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $28.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HOOK stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 631.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 495.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 196.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

