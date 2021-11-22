Hord Achieves Market Cap of $14.80 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $789,961.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.44 or 0.07234841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.97 or 1.00246368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.