Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

