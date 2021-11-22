HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $357.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.90 million and the highest is $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

