Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 87,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.