Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) received a C$12.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.74.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,585. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

